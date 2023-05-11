A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore

By Jessie Gibson, Jason Dennis and William McLain
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore during a ceremony at Doughboy Stadium on May 11.

The name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our soldiers, the Army, and the nation.

The Naming Committee recommended Fort Benning to be renamed to Fort Moore in May 2022.

The announcement of Fort Benning officially becoming Fort Moore came in March 2023.

For more on the name change and on Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore, look below at our special coverage:

