New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder

UPDATE: The press conference has ended. The story will be updated when more information in available.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At 10:00 A.M. Thursday morning, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will discuss the investigation publicly for the first time to include what led investigators to the suspect, Marquis McCloud.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.