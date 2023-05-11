New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder

Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.(HCSO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UPDATE: The press conference has ended. The story will be updated when more information in available.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At 10:00 A.M. Thursday morning, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will discuss the investigation publicly for the first time to include what led investigators to the suspect, Marquis McCloud.

