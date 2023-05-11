Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away

Phyllis from Maluga
Phyllis from Maluga(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most famous callers on the Paul Finebaum show, Phyllis from Mulga, has passed away. Phyllis’s son announced the news on Facebook Thursday morning.

“My mother was an inspiration to anyone fighting for their lives. She beat lung cancer, and years later she beat breast cancer. And for the last few years, she battled COPD until her fight finally ended this morning,” stated Phyllis’s son, Christopher. “She passed away peacefully at 9:46 a.m. as I held her hand.”

Listeners were no stranger to Phyllis’s fiery personality on the Finebaum show, but her son says that she was more than that.

“Those of you who knew her radio personality, Phyllis of Mulga, may be under the wrong impression of her character. Allow me to correct that. The fire in her calls was always to pull for an underdog or to defend someone being unjustly attacked. She was the kind of woman instead of being buried in her breast cancer wig she adored, she asked me to donate it to a cancer patient in need. She would rather give you something than keep it herself.”

Paul Finebaum issued a statement on one of his most beloved callers and biggest fans.

