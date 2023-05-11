Houston Academy baseball headed to first state championship since 2014

Houston Academy are Oxford-bound with their first state championship appearance since 2014 after sweeping St. James on Wednesday.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders are Oxford bound after a sweep on Wednesday.

The Raiders defeated St. James 9-0 in game one and 14-8 in game two to secure the team’s first state championship appearance since the team won it all in 2014.

The Raiders opponent will be the winner of Phil Campbell and Gordo set to play on Thursday with the if game set for Friday.

Game one of that series set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday May 17th.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say

Latest News

The Purple Cats took game three by a final of 14-8 behind an explosive 5th inning where Ariton...
Ariton headed to baseball state championship for third time in school history
Houston Academy are Oxford-bound with their first state championship appearance since 2014...
Raiders advance to 3A title game
The Purple Cats put the bats to use with a 9-run 6th inning to take a 9-4 win over G.W. Long.
Ariton headed to baseball state championship for third time in school history
Joshua Boykin will take the reigns of the Gamecock program.
New Brockton Gamecocks new head boys basketball coach