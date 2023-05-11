Houston Academy baseball headed to first state championship since 2014

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders are Oxford bound after a sweep on Wednesday.

The Raiders defeated St. James 9-0 in game one and 14-8 in game two to secure the team’s first state championship appearance since the team won it all in 2014.

The Raiders opponent will be the winner of Phil Campbell and Gordo set to play on Thursday with the if game set for Friday.

Game one of that series set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday May 17th.

