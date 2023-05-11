Dothan Police searching for missing woman

Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

According to DPD, Robbiele Nicole Wilson, a white woman, was last seen on May 5, in the 300 block Constitution Drive in Dothan.

She walked away from her residence around 4:00 P.M. and hasn’t been seen since.

Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.

It is very important for her health and safety that she be located.

Anyone with information about Robbiele Nicole Wilson is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

Any information can be forwarded to Investigator Terry Nelson with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dothan Police Department.

