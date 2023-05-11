Ariton headed to baseball state championship for third time in school history

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ariton Purple Cats baseball team is Oxford bound after defeating county rival G.W. Long in game three Wednesday.

G.W. Long won game one Monday 10-0 and Ariton fired back with a 9-4 win in game two to set up the decisive game three.

The Purple Cats took game three by a final of 14-8 behind an explosive 5th inning where Ariton scored eight runs.

This will be the Purple Cats third state championship appearance in school history. The last one coming in 1998 where they lost in two games to Shades Mountain Christian. Ariton also made it in 1990.

correction: Story updated to reflect this being Ariton's third time in school history making the state championship, not second, and also noted the 1990 appearance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.