Ariton headed to baseball state championship for third time in school history

The Purple Cats put the bats to use with a 9-run 6th inning to take a 9-4 win over G.W. Long.
The Purple Cats put the bats to use with a 9-run 6th inning to take a 9-4 win over G.W. Long.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ariton Purple Cats baseball team is Oxford bound after defeating county rival G.W. Long in game three Wednesday.

G.W. Long won game one Monday 10-0 and Ariton fired back with a 9-4 win in game two to set up the decisive game three.

The Purple Cats took game three by a final of 14-8 behind an explosive 5th inning where Ariton scored eight runs.

This will be the Purple Cats third state championship appearance in school history. The last one coming in 1998 where they lost in two games to Shades Mountain Christian. Ariton also made it in 1990.

correction: Story updated to reflect this being Ariton's third time in school history making the state championship, not second, and also noted the 1990 appearance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say

Latest News

Joshua Boykin will take the reigns of the Gamecock program.
New Brockton Gamecocks new head boys basketball coach
Cottonwood girls basketball player Macey Andrews is headed up the road to continue her career...
On the dotted line: Macey Andrews
The Wallace-Dothan Govs are off to Oxford as they gear up for an ACCC Tournament run.
Govs prepare for ACCC Tournament
A team comprised of mostly freshman is continuing its trek to go back-to-back as softball state...
Raiders head to Regionals