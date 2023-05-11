Another chance of pop-up showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Another warm morning on this Thursday, this afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s with better coverage of pop-up afternoon showers and storms the best chance looks to be in the eastern half of the area today. Tomorrow looks to be our best chance of rain with good coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The summer like pattern will be with us through Friday with lower chances of rain for the weekend. The weekend might be drier but it will also be warmer with our first 90 degree days in the forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Rain chances will stay low through the middle of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

