Alabama Public Health Laboratory approved for international accreditation

Alabama Department of Public Health seal
Alabama Department of Public Health seal(Source: ADPH)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) is pleased to announce that its laboratory in Prattville has been approved for ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.

“While the BCL has always taken testing seriously and has always tried to raise the bar for safety and accuracy,” Dr. Sharon Massingale, BCL director, said, “ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation reaffirms our commitment to quality.”

This accreditation will support the ADPH’s Bureau of Environmental Services Manufactured Foods Program to improve food safety in Alabama by protecting the public from foodborne illness and injury.

A laboratory’s fulfillment of the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025 means the laboratory meets both the technical competence requirements and management system requirements that are necessary for it to consistently deliver technically valid test results and calibrations.

Having an ISO certification raises the bar for testing standards and assures providers that their specimens and samples have been rigorously tested to ensure high-quality conditions.

ISO/IEC 17025 is the single-most important internationally accepted standard for test and measurement of products. Accreditation bodies use the standard specifically to assess relevant factors of a laboratory’s ability to produce precise, accurate test and calibration data.

