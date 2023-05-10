Walton County 2022 tourism numbers released

By Claire Jones
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 tourism numbers for Walton County have been released.

Representatives with the Walton County Tourism Department report the total economic impact of tourism in 2022 was $7.2 billion.

They also reported in 2022, 47,000 Walton County jobs were fueled by tourism. Tourism representatives said while an influx of visitors can bring its challenges, it also benefits the community.

”Visitation basically saves each household, on average, a little over $2,000 a year on their taxes,” Walton County Tourism Director Matt Algarin said. “So, you if look at things like our beach accesses, the multi-use path, if you look at our parks, a lot of those things are funded through the tourism tax.”

For a full look at the numbers, click here.

The Walton County Tourism Department is going to host an open house Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Walton County Visitors Center.

Algarin said the open house is an opportunity for community members to come meet the tourism department team, and ask any questions they may have.

”We just want to welcome the community to come out, meet us in person, learn a little bit about who we are- but also have the opportunity to come and ask any questions they may have about what we do, about tourism and about how tourism impacts the community overall,” Algarin said.

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming open house, and other community engagement opportunities being offered by the Walton County Tourism Department, click here.

