U.S. 98 roads widening: public voices concerns

The U.S 98 to be widened from Phillips Inlet Bridge to SR 79. Lanes will be converted from four...
The U.S 98 to be widened from Phillips Inlet Bridge to SR 79. Lanes will be converted from four to six lanes.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. 98 Public Development and Environment study is near completion. Tuesday evening The Florida Department of Transportation held a public hearing, one of the last steps in the phase.

The hearing took place at the 5 Bridges Church located at 17495 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach.

More than a dozen residents attended the meeting where they were able to voice their concerns, ask questions and learn more about the project which will widen Back Beach Road from Phillips Inlet Bridge on the Walton County line to State Road 79 in Bay County by converting the road from four lanes to six lanes. The project will also include replacing the Phillip Inlet Bridge, adding medians to roadways, and a new traffic light at the intersection near 98 and Sandal Lane. At least two businesses will potentially be relocated as a result of the improvement project.

Lindsey Harrell is the Florida Department of Transportation District 3 Public Information Specialist. She says the main purpose of the widening project is to improve safety.

“It’s going to add capacity, it’s also going to enhance the ability for us to be able to move goods across the roadway,” Harrell said. “This is a major hurricane evacuation route and so we want to make sure the roadways can handle traffic in a time like that.”

Bob Reid lives near Pinnacle Port. He is one of several residents who attended the public hearing to lay his concerns on the line.

“Our concern is that at Pinnacle Port which also shares an entrance to Caroline Beach it’s going to be impacted by the additional lanes of traffic,” said Reid. “Already we have some issues, especially in the high-volume times of July and spring break, Memorial Day weekend, so it becomes a problem at the intersection because you have our entrance on the south side, there’s pirate cove on the north side all trying to access the roads.”

Panama City Beach resident Molly Allen was also in attendance.

“Always my concern is for water quality,” said Allen. “My question today was what is going into the lakes potentially from this project any freshwater lakes that are in the scope of the project and what the FDOT is doing to protect them.”

Residents who chose to ask a question at the public hearing will receive an emailed response.

FDOT representatives say the U.S. 98 PD&E study phase is completed the design phase will begin.

They expected the project to be completed within the next five to 10 years.

The widening project is expected to cost at least $400 million.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say

Latest News

A tragic murder is under investigation, as a Jackson County, Florida missing person case has...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will allow...
Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they...
Ga. Department of Agriculture offering mental health resources for farmers
The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s...
Ivey awards grant to create jobs in Elba