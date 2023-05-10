Southeast Alabama Community Foundation awards $49,500 in grants

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Community Foundation (SACF) awarded grants for many Wiregrass nonprofits totaling over $49,500.

Funding from these grants will go toward supporting the extensive educational and social service projects offered by 17 Wiregrass nonprofits.

Every year, SACF awards grants to nonprofit projects and programs providing services in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

Nonprofits receiving 2023 SACF grants include:

Education Grants ($19,532)

$3,000 to Alabama Shakespeare Festival – to provide tickets for 300 students in Coffee, Dale, and Geneva counties to participate in SchoolFest, a comprehensive student matinee program

$3,000 to Chrysalis, A Home for Girls – to support the costs of each Chrysalis foster care resident receiving individualized tutoring and support services through The Learning Center

$3,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System – to provide the Summer Reading Program’s kickoff event and wrap-up celebration to engage families and incentivize students to start and complete the program

$3,000 to Enterprise YMCA – to support the costs of establishing another preschool class to address increased requests for this service

$2,232 to Kingdom College – to set up a computer area for use by students and other community members who do not have access to internet at home

$2,300 to Mary Hill Family Service Center – to purchase laptops and a printer to allow clients to participate in a required online class prior to attending the Alabama Community College System’s Skills for Success program that can lead to workforce certifications

$3,000 to Wiregrass Museum of Art – to provide art supplies, instructor stipends, and other costs for the First Saturday Family Day, a monthly free art workshop for all ages, for 12 months

Social Services Grants ($30,000)

$3,000 to Alabama Kidney Foundation – to provide financial assistance for medication, medical equipment, crisis and treatment transportation, utilities and other basic needs of low-income kidney patients in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties

$3,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Alabama – to install LED lighting under the Club’s pavilion to support the operation of year-round food programming that provides members with a free snack and dinner each day

$3,000 to CASA of the Wiregrass Region – to support the recruitment, training, and recognition of volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children referred by Family Court in Henry and Houston counties

$3,000 to Coffee County Family Services Center – to provide transportation costs for staff who teach family-centered education programs and provide resource referrals during home visits

$3,000 to Communities of Transformation – to support the costs for ten participants in Awaken, COT’s 12-week personal leadership class for persons experiencing poverty and seeking a more stable future

$3,000 to Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention – to provide parenting classes for 100 parents with a focus on the impacts of adverse childhood experiences and trauma

$3,000 to Sight Savers America – to provide follow-up eye care for 40 children in Coffee County who failed a vision screening test

$3,000 to Vivian B. Adams School – to support furnishing costs of a renovated area for adult clients with intellectual disabilities that will expand the program’s capacity

$3,000 to Wiregrass Angel House – to provide crime-scene cleanups for families at no charge in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties

$3,000 to Wiregrass Area Food Bank – to support the costs of the Brown Bag Program, providing monthly groceries to 1,620 seniors over the age of 60 in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties

SACF is an affiliate of the Central Alabama Community Foundation. Through its more than 230 funds, CACF addresses a wide variety of concerns, supporting projects and programs in education, health, human services, cultural arts, recreation, historic preservation, and other civic concerns. Each year, the foundation distributes more than $5 million through hundreds of grants and scholarships.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.