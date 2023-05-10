Police: Substitute teacher arrested after letting 7th grader use vape pen

A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader take a hit off her vape pen. (WESH, EUSTIS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) – A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader take a hit off her vape pen.

Last week, a seventh grader at Eustis Middle School said a substitute teacher named Jennifer heard him and a friend talk about wanting to try vaping, and she said, “I have one” and pulled out her vape pen, according to a Eustis police report.

The seventh grader said she then asked if he wanted a hit and told him not to report it.

Eustis police said the substitute, Jennifer Hale, is facing child abuse charges.

“Teachers. It’s scary now,” said Jennifer Hunter, who has an eighth grader at Eustis Middle School.

As a mom she’s had her worries about what other kids are doing at school.

“I never thought that a substitute teacher would give my child that or someone else’s child any of that stuff, just other students,” she said.

According to the police report, when the principal confronted Hale about what happened, she admitted to it and was escorted off campus and told not to return.

“You can’t do this. You just can’t do it. I mean, this should be common sense,” said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri. “She has a responsibility to that classroom to protect kids, not abuse them.”

Capri said the reason she gave for doing it was surprising.

“We contacted her. She immediately, post-Miranda, confessed to doing it,” Capri said. “Her response was she just wanted to fit in. I don’t get it. What is there to fit in? You’re there to teach a class, not to fit in.”

Hunter said she feels the same.

“They don’t need to fit in with the kids at all,” she said. “They need to be more parent-like than fitting in with the kids.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Police gave an update on the investigation into the murder of Officer Aréanah Preston.
Chicago officer killed, charges filed
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash