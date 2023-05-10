Panama City Beach winter spending up seven percent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It turns out, many tourists are making Panama City Beach their destination of choice as they ditch cold winter weather.

The tourist development council reports spending was up 7% compared to previous years.

Also, nearly half of first-time visitors say they will be visiting in the winter.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said although winter numbers are lower than summer numbers, it still has a big impact on the local economy.

“This increase is very important,” Rowe said. “Summer is the strongest visitor season that we have, but it’s the business that comes in in the wintertime that really helps maintain year-round employment, you know, year around jobs, and the vibrancy of our local community.”

Rowe also said tourists aren’t just coming from the United States. Our Canadian neighbors also make their way down to Bay County to enjoy our beaches.

