Panama City Beach winter spending up seven percent

Summer seasons see more tourists, but those traveling during winter months help the community economically.
Compared to previous years, tourists are choosing Panama City Beach as their destination of...
Compared to previous years, tourists are choosing Panama City Beach as their destination of choice during the winter season.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It turns out, many tourists are making Panama City Beach their destination of choice as they ditch cold winter weather.

The tourist development council reports spending was up 7% compared to previous years.

Also, nearly half of first-time visitors say they will be visiting in the winter.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said although winter numbers are lower than summer numbers, it still has a big impact on the local economy.

“This increase is very important,” Rowe said. “Summer is the strongest visitor season that we have, but it’s the business that comes in in the wintertime that really helps maintain year-round employment, you know, year around jobs, and the vibrancy of our local community.”

Rowe also said tourists aren’t just coming from the United States. Our Canadian neighbors also make their way down to Bay County to enjoy our beaches.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say

Latest News

A tragic murder is under investigation, as a Jackson County, Florida missing person case has...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will allow...
Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they...
Ga. Department of Agriculture offering mental health resources for farmers
The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s...
Ivey awards grant to create jobs in Elba