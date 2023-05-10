New study shows that military and defense industry has created over 200,000 jobs in Alabama

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An economic impact study by the Univeristy of Alabama-Hunstville College of Business found that over 200,000 jobs have been created thanks to the military and defense industry in the state of Alabama.

Named in the study for one of the most prevalent areas for this industry is Fort Rucker, now Fort Novosel. 30,000 jobs are connected to the military installation, with a payroll of $2.7 billion.

The entire state of Alabama is seeing a $50.3 billion economic impact thanks to military personnel and defense contracts. The mayor of Daleville says the industry has major economice impact on all surrounding cities.

The study proves the importance of expansion of the military industry based on the economic impact it has had so far.

