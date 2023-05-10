National Fentanyl Awareness day warns people of the ever threatening danger of the drug

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - May 9th is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Around the country, fentanyl overdoses have become a big problem.

Every day, over 150 people die in relation to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl, according to the Center For Disease Control (CDC).

Locally, the Chief of Police in the city of Daleville says that the police department has had 8 overdoses just 5 months into the year.

The synthetic opioid is commonly used to lace other drugs, such as Xanax. As time goes on, it is being added to other things such as nicotine cartridges.

334 Prevention Project warns that experimenting with any drugs at this point in time puts you at risk for a fentanyl overdose, which could end tragically.

The Prevention Center urges people who have questions about any drugs to call them at (334) 699-2813

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

Named in the study for one of the most prevalent areas for this industry is Fort Rucker, now...
New study shows that military and defense industry has created over 200,000 jobs in Alabama
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
Stephen Holland accepts Small Businessperson of the Year honors from the Dothan Area Chamber of...
Dothan’s Stephen Holland named Small Businessperson of the Year