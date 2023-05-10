National Fentanyl Awareness day warns people of the ever threatening danger of the drug

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - May 9th is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Around the country, fentanyl overdoses have become a big problem.

Every day, over 150 people die in relation to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl, according to the Center For Disease Control (CDC).

Locally, the Chief of Police in the city of Daleville says that the police department has had 8 overdoses just 5 months into the year.

The synthetic opioid is commonly used to lace other drugs, such as Xanax. As time goes on, it is being added to other things such as nicotine cartridges.

334 Prevention Project warns that experimenting with any drugs at this point in time puts you at risk for a fentanyl overdose, which could end tragically.

The Prevention Center urges people who have questions about any drugs to call them at (334) 699-2813

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.