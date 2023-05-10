Hot today with pop-up showers

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Another quiet morning to start on this Wednesday, this afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s with the chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The summer like pattern will be with us through the end of the work week with lower chances of rain for the weekend. The weekend might be drier but it will also be warmer with our first 90 degree days in the forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Now is the time to start applying sunscreen, staying hydrated, and taking breaks when you are spending long periods outdoors.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

