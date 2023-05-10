Ga. Department of Agriculture offering mental health resources for farmers

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they...
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they want to make sure people who work in agriculture know the resources available.(WCAX)
By Jim Wallace
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture is promoting the mental health and self-care resources the state provides for Georgians who work in agriculture.

Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they know farmers and producers have very stressful jobs, especially during this time of year.

“To ensure that they are taking care of their self. Their mental health. Because at the end of the day that allows them to take care of their family,” Harper said. “But to also allow them to continue what they do best, in providing the food, the fiber, the shelter for all of us there.”

Harper says his department has partnered with several other state departments to develop wellness resources for agriculture workers.

During planting season, farmers face time management challenges, the high cost of products and stress demands. Harper says the state wants to promote resources to balance farmers’ lives.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Harper says they want to make sure people who work in agriculture know the resources available.

Click here to learn more about the resources provided by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say

Latest News

Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
Downtown Enterprise roads closed for stripping
According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will allow...
Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support
The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s...
Ivey awards grant to create jobs in Elba
Talking Wiregrass Area Food Bank "Stomp Out Hunger" food drive
Talking WAFB "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive