Four students in Alabama to graduate college before high school

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four students who are enrolled in Calhoun Community College’s dual enrollment program will earn a Associate of Science degree from the school before graduating from high school.

There will also be 50 high school students who will earn one or more short-term certificates from the college before graduating from high school. The following four students will earn degrees from Calhoun Community College:

  • Benjamin Blakely - Athens Bible School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education
  • Spencer Holley - Brewer High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing and General Education
  • Brylee Lake - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education
  • Laci Parham - Austin High School – Associate of Science Degree in General Studies; Short Term Certificate in General Education

“This should come as no surprise that the power of dual enrollment is truly undeniable,” Calhoun Community College President, Dr. Jimmy Hodges, said in a statement. “Each year, our dual enrollment numbers increase within our area high schools, and each year we produce work-ready students to industry before they are even able to finish their high school diploma. These young people are learning hands-on skilled trades in all areas of technology, engineering, business, healthcare as well as cyber security, and are ready to enter the workforce immediately.”

