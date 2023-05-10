Feeling Like Summer

SYNOPSIS – A summerlike pattern continues with warm and humid days fueling pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of the rain looks highest on Friday, before dropping over the weekend. Temperatures will turn hotter for Mother’s Day and early next week, averaging in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms, especially eastern parts of the area. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

