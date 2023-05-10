Elusive robbery suspect ordered held without bond

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge has ordered a robbery suspect, convicted jail escapee Chase Christian Miller, held without bond.

Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner, Junior, in his ruling, called Miller, a “flight risk and present danger to the community.”

Police charged Miller, 25, with the February robbery of Circle K, a Midland City convenience store. Surveillance video shows the robber aiming a gun at the overnight shift clerk.

Miller, who drove a stolen car, twice led officers on high-speed pursuits before they captured him at a Dothan hotel two days after the holdup.

A few weeks later, he escaped from the Houston County Jail, and officers chased him a third time, capturing Miller 24 hours later in Enterprise.

He was placed on probation in Houston County after pleading guilty to theft and escape charges last week, then transferred to Dale County, where he faces a life sentence for the store robbery, if convicted.

Aniah’s Law gives judges authority to hold suspects with a violent history without bond or issue bonds higher than state guidelines, as Garner did in this case.

The law is named for Aniah Blanchard, who police say was murdered by a man on bond and who had a violent past.

