Elusive robbery suspect ordered held without bond

Chase Christian Miller three times led officers on pursuits and escaped from a maximum-security lockup .
A deputy escorts robbery suspect Chase Miller into the Dale County Courthouse on May 8, 2023.
A deputy escorts robbery suspect Chase Miller into the Dale County Courthouse on May 8, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge has ordered a robbery suspect, convicted jail escapee Chase Christian Miller, held without bond.

Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner, Junior, in his ruling, called Miller, a “flight risk and present danger to the community.”

Police charged Miller, 25, with the February robbery of Circle K, a Midland City convenience store. Surveillance video shows the robber aiming a gun at the overnight shift clerk.

Miller, who drove a stolen car, twice led officers on high-speed pursuits before they captured him at a Dothan hotel two days after the holdup.

A few weeks later, he escaped from the Houston County Jail, and officers chased him a third time, capturing Miller 24 hours later in Enterprise.

He was placed on probation in Houston County after pleading guilty to theft and escape charges last week, then transferred to Dale County, where he faces a life sentence for the store robbery, if convicted.

Aniah’s Law gives judges authority to hold suspects with a violent history without bond or issue bonds higher than state guidelines, as Garner did in this case.

The law is named for Aniah Blanchard, who police say was murdered by a man on bond and who had a violent past.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise (pictured left) and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of...
ESCC Police urge student awareness after weekend burglary arrests

Latest News

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
Dale County Commissioners approve the purchase of security cameras on May 9, 2023.
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.