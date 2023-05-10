Downtown buildings being repurposed for apartments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some new residential options are making their way to the Wiregrass.

After catching fire a year ago, Town Terrace Inn is being renovated to provide living space downtown.

“They are taking it from being a hotel and converting it into apartments,” said Kevin Cowper, Dothan’s City Manager.

The signs up outside Town Terrace Inn shine light on the future, reading “Coming Soon. A gated community. One and two bedroom units available.”

“This property will have, I believe, 26 apartment units in it,” said Cowper. “We are happy to have apartments downtown to be offered for people to live permanently in the downtown area.”

Cowper says the old Ford Malone building along South Saint Andrews Street is also being renovated to house more people in the downtown area.

“We have a lot of opportunity in our downtown area to renovate second floors of buildings and other properties into residential structures,” said Cowper. “The more people we have living in the downtown area, the more people there are to support the businesses that locate here.”

The city of Dothan agrees they want more people to live in the heart of the city, allowing businesses to thrive and the circle city to continue to grow.

“Dothan has a great history and a great downtown,” said Cowper. “Like any downtown, it’s gone through cycles of being very active then being in decline. Right now, we are in the upswing.”

Cowper says the apartments are expected to be completed by this summer.

For more information on the apartments, call Sweet Home Real Estate at 334-803-0033.

