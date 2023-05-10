On the dotted line: Bill Awoh Peters

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It has become Warrior tradition to be a “first”. From golf, to gaming, to soccer, Dale County High School is making noise in athletics.

Bill Awoh Peters signed on the dotted line to play soccer for Southern Union Community College marking the first time it’s happened in program history. Peters started his soccer journey at the young age of 10.

He was part of the inaugural soccer team at Dale County and now he only hopes his legacy is memorable.

