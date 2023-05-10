Dothan’s Stephen Holland named Small Businessperson of the Year

The awards ceremony at Calvary Baptist Church was the highlight of Small Business Week, that recognizes companies with 25 or fewer employees.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Emotion overcame Stephen Holland when the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced him Small Businessperson of the Year on Tuesday.

“All I can say is wow (I’m) overwhelmed,” he told a crowd of Chamber members and guests.

Holland owns Property Champions, a Dothan real estate company with about six agents.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for his many blessings,” he said after the Chamber chose him from four finalists contending for the coveted honor.

(The Chamber) does a tremendous job for all small businesses throughout our community, and their recognition really means a lot,” Holland told News 4.

He praised his real estate team and congratulated the other Small Business finalists.

Those include Robert Byrd, Sunset Memorial Park; Dave Guiler, Premier Entertainment Group; and Niki Pierce, Dothan Law Group/P5.

Ruth Jeffers, who grew her pet supply business into a nationally recognized firm, delivered the keynote address.

