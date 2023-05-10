Community mourns passing of Former Pike County Schools principal
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mrs. Lee Scott, a former Pike County Schools principal, passed away May 8 according to a Facebook announcement from friends and family.
Mrs. Scott was as former principal at Goshen Elementary School and Banks School.
A Celebration of Life to take place May 13 at noon at the Greater St. Paul AME Church located at 606 E. Academy Street, Troy, AL 36081.
