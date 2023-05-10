Community mourns passing of Former Pike County Schools principal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mrs. Lee Scott, a former Pike County Schools principal, passed away May 8 according to a Facebook announcement from friends and family.

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mattie “Lee” Scott. She was a pillar in her community and loved and respected by her friends and family. Please keep her husband, Charlie Scott, and her sons, Seth, Philip, and Josh Scott in your thoughts and prayers during this most sensitive time.

Mrs. Scott was as former principal at Goshen Elementary School and Banks School.

A Celebration of Life to take place May 13 at noon at the Greater St. Paul AME Church located at 606 E. Academy Street, Troy, AL 36081.

