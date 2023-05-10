Community mourns passing of Former Pike County Schools principal

Mrs. Lee Scott was a former principal at Goshen Elementary School and Banks School.
Mrs. Lee Scott was a former principal at Goshen Elementary School and Banks School.(Pike County Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mrs. Lee Scott, a former Pike County Schools principal, passed away May 8 according to a Facebook announcement from friends and family.

Mrs. Scott was as former principal at Goshen Elementary School and Banks School.

A Celebration of Life to take place May 13 at noon at the Greater St. Paul AME Church located at 606 E. Academy Street, Troy, AL 36081.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye

Latest News

Talking Wiregrass Area Food Bank "Stomp Out Hunger" food drive
Talking WAFB "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive
No bond for suspected Midland City store robber
No bond for suspected Midland City store robber
Suspect charged in pregnant teen's murder
Suspect charged in pregnant teen's murder
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges