Ariton, G.W. Long go to game three in baseball semifinal

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Coleman Bragg was the bump for the Purple Cats in game two as he looked to help force a game three. Long is looking to secure its spot in the state championship.

In the second inning, Long threatened as Bryson Hughes laid a perfect bunt down. Bragg went to field it and threw it away. In came Cohen Pritchett to score as the Rebels took a 1-0 lead.

Coleman was nearly lights out in the second game. A huge performance kept his team in it the entire game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Landon Tyler delivered with a ball in the gap. Connor Thrash turned on the motor and chugged around second base. Coach Pickett waved him on in as the Purple Cats finally got on the board.

Ariton batted around in the sixth, Connor Thrash absolutely unloaded on a ball. It was not coming back as it landed on the top of the trees in left field. The two-run shot capped off a nine run inning for the Purple Cats.

They held on to win game two 9-4.

“To come back and respond this game and battle back,” said Ariton head coach Bob Pickett. “Super proud of the guys. Coleman Bragg really came out and he decided he wanted to play again and he put us on his back and he let us go until we had time to get the lead.”

“I don’t think either program would have had this any other way,” said G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller. “You know, we knew we were going to be playing tomorrow most likely. We’ve been there in game three before, so our kids are comfortable, they’ll be ready to go.”

Game three of this semifinal matchup is coming up Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Skipperville.

