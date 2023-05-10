AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.

AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.
AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency/AMBER Alert after police in Ohatchee say three children were abducted early Tuesday morning.

The Ohatchee Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help locating Rhiannon Faye Taylor, white female, six months of age, Chloe Rain Pruitt, white female, two years of age, and Phoenix Ryleigh Taylor, white male, six years of age.

The children were last seen Tuesday morning, May 9 around 5 a.m. on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee. Police say the children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials say the children were abducted by 31-year-old Stephen Channing Pruitt.

If you have any information regarding the missing children, please contact the Ohatchee Police Department at (256) 236-6600; or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

Stephen Holland accepts Small Businessperson of the Year honors from the Dothan Area Chamber of...
Dothan’s Stephen Holland named Small Businessperson of the Year
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
The Festival on the Rivers board is releasing new information regarding this year's attendance,...
Geneva’s Festival On The River
On Tuesday, soon-to-be graduates in Geneva County got the chance to learn real-world lessons...
Geneva County Schools hold “Adulting Day”