Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step closer to final passage after a Senate committee gave it a favorable report on Wednesday.

The measure, which previously passed in the House, received unanimous support in committee and will now move to the Senate floor for possible final passage.

If passed in the Senate, the bill would prohibit employers from requiring or incentivizing people to be implanted with a microchip.

Bill sponsor Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, says this is already happening in states like Wisconsin and in other countries. He wants to prevent it from happening in Alabama.

“They’ve been using microchips as a way for public transit, where you go in and you scan,” Chestnut said. “There’s also a company now that’s pushing, I think it’s out of Switzerland, pushing the idea of using a microchip instead of like a credit card.”

Other lawmakers say they want to prevent companies from tracking people.

