Warm & Humid Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is in place, giving us a summerlike feel. We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s over the coming days with pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms. The overall coverage looks limited, however. We’ll see highs hit 90° starting Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

