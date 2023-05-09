Warm & Humid Pattern
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is in place, giving us a summerlike feel. We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s over the coming days with pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms. The overall coverage looks limited, however. We’ll see highs hit 90° starting Sunday.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds W at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
