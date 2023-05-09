Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox’s ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

