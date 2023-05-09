Pet of the Week: Dashing Duke

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a dashing puppy named Duke.

Duke is a 9-month-old black lab puppy that has a goofy personality and would make a wonderful family pet.

Duke also loves car rides and affection. He also has the best puppy dog eyes!

Melissa Gideon says Duke would first need to be neutered before he could be adopted.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Duke, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up-to-date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

