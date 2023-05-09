Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama was greeted with an unexpected surprise Sunday.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were just spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not everyday something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

If you’re headed toward the beach this summer, be aware of your surroundings. Do not approach wildlife.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise (pictured left) and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of...
ESCC Police urge student awareness after weekend burglary arrests

Latest News

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland
A deputy escorts robbery suspect Chase Miller into the Dale County Courthouse on May 8, 2023.
Elusive robbery suspect ordered held without bond
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
Dale County Commissioners approve the purchase of security cameras on May 9, 2023.
Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.