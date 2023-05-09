Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Country music superstar, Kenny Chesney, has been announced as the replacement to headline Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach after Morgan Wallen dropped out, according to concert officials.

Rendy Lovelady, Executive Producer for Gulf Coast Jam, told NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday.

County music star Morgan Wallen announced to fans on Thursday that he is rescheduling several shows, and having to cancel festival appearances including his scheduled performance for Gulf Coast Jam.

Lovelady said if you already purchased tickets, no changes would have to be made.

Wallen stated that he has reinjured his vocal cords following three shows this week and is now under mandatory vocal rest for six weeks.

Gulf Coast Jam officials confirmed on their website that he will not be performing at the 2023 Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam.

However, Superstars Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and HARDY are set to headline June 1-4, 2023. Gulf Coast Jam does say that a major announcement will be made shortly about who will be filling the June 3 slot.

