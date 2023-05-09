Judge considers bond in Midland City robbery case after Aniah’s Law hearing

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner, Junior will rule by Wednesday whether to grant bond to the suspected robber who escaped a maximum-security lockup.

During an Aniah’s Law hearing on Monday, Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton told Garner that Chase Christian Miller led officers on two high-speed pursuits in the hours after he robbed Circle K convenience store in February.

“We were doing 100 miles-per-hour and couldn’t keep up with him,” Singleton testified. He said that Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum chased afterward, but he also could not keep pace with Miller, who drove a stolen car.

Attorney David Harrison believes despite the bad behavior, Miller deserves a reasonable bond with stipulations that could include an ankle monitor or house arrest.

Under cross examination, Singleton agreed that Miller could have been intoxicated when he robbed the store and Harrison suspects he had also ingested Fentanyl, a drug 50 times more potent than heroin.

Until recently, Harrison pointed out, Miller, a 25-year-old father of two, had lived a prosperous life.

“He has no prior record other than traffic violations,” he said after the hearing.

However, Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams reminded Garner that photographs show Miller aiming a gun at the clerk, then put others in danger when he outran police.

A couple of days after the holdup, officers captured Miller at a Dothan hotel and placed him in the Houston County Jail, from which he escaped on March 25.

His flight to freedom lasted only 24 hours with his capture in Enterprise.

Miller pleaded guilty last week to felony escape and an unrelated theft charge and received probation, allowing Dale County to pursue the robbery case, which carries stiff consequences immediately.

Aniah’s Law permits judges to set bonds higher—or deny them altogether- in cases where they believe a suspect’s prior actions put the public at greater risk.

