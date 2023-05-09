Isolated showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Another morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, a few areas of some patchy fog will be possible as you head out the door this morning but it doesn’t look to be a big problem for Tuesday. This afternoon the same story as yesterday pop-up afternoon showers and storms and not everyone will see the rain. This pattern will be with us the rest of the week before rain chances start to drop heading into the weekend and temperatures warm to around 90° for afternoon highs. Early next week looks to be much of the same with a few showers possible in the later afternoon hours most days.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 85°. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds W 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 86°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5 kts. Seas 2 ft

