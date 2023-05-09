Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Crews demolished a unique bank drive-through on Tuesday as part of a master plan to make downtown Dothan more appealing.

The building that most recently housed a utility collection office had a storied history.

The drive-through, constructed more than 50 years ago, was about a block from First National Bank’s (currently Wells Fargo) main office because, at the time, downtown bustled, and no closer land was available.

Before the days of direct deposit, cars would wrap around the building, spilling onto Saint Andrews Steet.

After the main bank branch closed, the drive-through operated for several years before shutting down.

In 2015, Dothan purchased the facility next to the Opera House for $150,000 and relocated its payment center there.

With plans for a green space connecting Saint Andrews and Foster Streets, the historic building closed a final time several weeks ago.

This story was updated to reflect purchase price.

