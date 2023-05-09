Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it

Crews demolished a unique bank drive-through on Tuesday as part of a master plan to make downtown Dothan more appealing.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Crews demolished a unique bank drive-through on Tuesday as part of a master plan to make downtown Dothan more appealing.

The building that most recently housed a utility collection office had a storied history.

The drive-through, constructed more than 50 years ago, was about a block from First National Bank’s (currently Wells Fargo) main office because, at the time, downtown bustled, and no closer land was available.

Before the days of direct deposit, cars would wrap around the building, spilling onto Saint Andrews Steet.

After the main bank branch closed, the drive-through operated for several years before shutting down.

In 2015, Dothan purchased the facility next to the Opera House for $150,000 and relocated its payment center there.

With plans for a green space connecting Saint Andrews and Foster Streets, the historic building closed a final time several weeks ago.

This story was updated to reflect purchase price.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

Stephen Holland accepts Small Businessperson of the Year honors from the Dothan Area Chamber of...
Dothan’s Stephen Holland named Small Businessperson of the Year
The Festival on the Rivers board is releasing new information regarding this year's attendance,...
Geneva’s Festival On The River
On Tuesday, soon-to-be graduates in Geneva County got the chance to learn real-world lessons...
Geneva County Schools hold “Adulting Day”
On Tuesday, soon-to-be graduates in Geneva County got the chance to learn real-world lessons...
Adulting Day for Geneva County seniors