Geneva’s Festival On The River

The Festival on the Rivers board is releasing new information regarding this year's attendance, and they're pleased.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to festival board president Wynnton Melton-- the estimated attendance ranged between 27 and 28 hundred people. There was some rain in the area during the festival--but the board was happy to see many take shelter and come back out when the weather passed.

Melton states, “We had an hour when it rained during the program but all responses we had gotten back were positive. The program was well received by everyone. They enjoyed themselves, enjoyed the entertainment, enjoyed the children’s activities and all in all, I think it was an A-plus”

Melton says the largest crowd came Saturday evening--but the festival had a great turnout all three days.

