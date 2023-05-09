Geneva County Schools hold “Adulting Day”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - In high school—you learn geometry and biology but you may have felt like you never learned real-world lessons—like managing your finances or changing a tire.

Today, soon-to-be graduates in geneva county got the chance to do just that.

Seniors from Geneva County—Slocomb and Samson High School took class on the road.

The seniors participated in Adulting Day, where they learned more life-practical information -- such as filling out job applications and balancing a checkbook.

Amber Thornton, the Geneva County Schools Career Coach says “Everyone knows that graduation is right around the corner, and they are going to enter the real world, their adult life. We just want to make sure the seniors are prepared as they could be.”

The district rented out a meeting room at Ketchum’s restaurant in Hartford for the event.

Setting the room up with a monopoly theme—but also playing other games for prizes such as their own renditions of family feud and the 10,000 pyramid.

“We told them to dress for success and be ready when they walked in the door. They each got a ticket, and it was all randomly drawn. We had students from all three schools, some competing with and some competing against each other. They also got to compete with and against their own admin, faculty, and staff from their school,” Thornton comments.

Not only did the seniors have the opportunity to learn something not typically taught in the classroom...

The adulting day allowed the kids to try it themselves with an expert nearby to help them.

JayRobertss a Geneva County High School Senior says, A lot of people don’t have the attention span in the classroom. This big room, they have a little better attention span, and a lot of people can learn by doing more than listening. That’s what helps out a lot with this because each student had one folder a piece, a check, w2 form with money in it and they got to do it but with their hands.”

While not everyone is going to apply all lessons after high school—

Geneva county schools realized they can prepare their students for life after high school in a more effective way. Both academically and practically.

“Academics are so important, but we want our kids to be prepared for the future. We want them to be well-rounded students and have them be ready for what’s coming for them when they graduate high school”,Thornton concludes.

Many guest speakers also assisted with the presentation—such as bankers—mechanics and financial advisors.

