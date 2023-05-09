ESCC Police urge student awareness after weekend burglary arrests

32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise (pictured left) and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of...
32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise (pictured left) and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of Granger, Iowa (pictured right) were booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of third-degree Burglary in relation to student items being stolen from Lolley Gym on the campus of ESCC on Saturday, May 6.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) sent out a timely warning to students to keep an eye on their belongings and surroundings following the arrests of two people over the weekend.

According to information released by the college on Tuesday by way of their social media platforms, two individuals committed a burglary at Lolley Gym on Saturday, May 6, which resulted in student property being stolen.

On Sunday evening, May 7, ESCC Campus Police were able to confirm the identity of one of the suspects, as well as confirm that neither suspect had any connection to Enterprise State. With assistance from Enterprise Police, both suspects were located and on Monday, May 8, both were arrested at an off-campus residence.

The two suspects, identified through arrest dockets and additional information obtained from law enforcement as 32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of Granger, Iowa, were booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of third-degree Burglary. Waters also faces an additional Fugitive from Justice charge. Both are awaiting bond, according to the report.

ESCC went on to say that due to the investigation of the crime, that there was a delay for the timely warning, but urge that students should practice safety in regards to protecting their personal belongings and awareness of their surroundings.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

arrest
Attempted Kidnapping Arrest in Houston County
On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a dashing puppy named Duke.
Pet of the Week: Dashing Duke
Sarah Caroline Herndon, Dothan High School Senior
Dothan High School senior receives 2023 Sony Scholarship
Antonio Mcbride
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child, police say