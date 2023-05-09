ESCC Police urge student awareness after weekend burglary arrests

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) sent out a timely warning to students to keep an eye on their belongings and surroundings following the arrests of two people over the weekend.

According to information released by the college on Tuesday by way of their social media platforms, two individuals committed a burglary at Lolley Gym on Saturday, May 6, which resulted in student property being stolen.

On Sunday evening, May 7, ESCC Campus Police were able to confirm the identity of one of the suspects, as well as confirm that neither suspect had any connection to Enterprise State. With assistance from Enterprise Police, both suspects were located and on Monday, May 8, both were arrested at an off-campus residence.

The two suspects, identified through arrest dockets and additional information obtained from law enforcement as 32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of Granger, Iowa, were booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of third-degree Burglary. Waters also faces an additional Fugitive from Justice charge. Both are awaiting bond, according to the report.

ESCC went on to say that due to the investigation of the crime, that there was a delay for the timely warning, but urge that students should practice safety in regards to protecting their personal belongings and awareness of their surroundings.

