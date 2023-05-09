Dothan High School senior receives 2023 Sony Scholarship

Sarah Caroline Herndon, Dothan High School Senior
Sarah Caroline Herndon, Dothan High School Senior
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local high school student was awarded a Sony Electronics Scholarship valued at $10,000.

The Dothan Area Chamber Foundation and Sony Scholarship Selection Committee announced that the 2023 scholarship awardee is Sarah Caroline Herndon, a Dothan High School senior.

Herndon will be attending The University of Alabama to major in chemical engineering with a concentration on biomedical engineering.

Administered through the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation, this private scholarship program was open to seniors who attend Dothan High School.

In place for 10 years, this is the last year for the scholarship program.

