Coca-Cola donates trucks to Ala. community colleges for driver training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Trucking Association says finding professional truck drivers has been a problem for decades, and it only got worse during the pandemic.

In an effort to continue to get the nation’s $800 billion trucking industry back on track, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED handed over not one, but two sets of keys for new trucks to be used during driving courses provided by the Alabama Community College System.

“It’s a tangible investment, not only for us but for the Alabama Community College System as well,” said UNITED Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Gianetta Jones.

The community college system offers more than 20 truck driving courses at its schools across the state. The college system says more than 10,000 Alabama residents were able to get certified to get behind the wheel in the last five years, with the average annual salary for a professional truck driver in Alabama being $70,000.

Susan Price, senior vice chancellor at he Alabama Community College System, said she is thankful for the partnership with Coca-Cola for not only making their driving courses more hands on, but also for helping the communities that drivers deliver to.

“We are committed to continuing our work with you to help open opportunities for Alabamians to serve and to work in great careers,” Price said.

A Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED spokesperson said this is the first time in 60 years the Alabama Community College System has received a donation directly from a company.

