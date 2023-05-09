Auburn University warns of scam callers impersonating campus security

Auburn University main sign
Auburn University main sign(Source: Auburn University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s campus security team says several parents have reported getting spoofed phone calls in the past 48 hours. These calls appear to be from the campus safety department with the number 334-844-8888.

Campus security says these scammers imitated law enforcement officers and told the parents that their student had been arrested or was about to be arrested. The callers reportedly requested money to keep the charge off the student’s record, bond the student out of jail, or put them into a diversion program.

The campus safety and security department is reminding the public they will never call people and ask for money under any circumstances. They say to never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email, and be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Those who have fallen victim to this scam are encouraged to report it to Auburn police at 334-501-3100, option 1.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

Small Business
DACC names Small Businessperson
demolition
Dothan Utilities Building Demolished
Pickens County volunteer fire department
Fire destroys West Alabama volunteer fire station
32-year-old Aubrey Waters of Enterprise (pictured left) and 35-year-old Ashley Bertrand of...
ESCC Police urge student awareness after weekend burglary arrests