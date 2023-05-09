2 Montgomery singers advance to live semifinals on ‘The Voice’

D. Smooth (left), a 25-year-old Montgomery resident and Birmingham native, and 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson (right) from Montgomery will compete for a spot in the live shows.(Source: NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The playoffs on NBC’s “The Voice” are over, and two singers with Montgomery ties are moving on to the live semifinals.

D.Smooth and Ryley Tate Wilson were selected for the upcoming live shows during Monday’s playoff episode. Both live in Montgomery, although D.Smooth is a native of Birmingham.

D.Smooth, 25, wowed the judges with his rendition of Khalid’s “Location,” while 15-year-old Ryley sang Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”

The playoffs are one of the most competitive parts of the show. Each team’s five remaining artists went head to head, and the coaches had to narrow their teams down from five artists to two.

Two other singers with Montgomery ties - Jerome Godwin III and JB Somers - were also on the show but were eliminated earlier in the season.

