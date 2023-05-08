“V is for Vester”: Dothan Area Botanical Gardens honors man who paved the way for its creation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reafield Vester, a man who helped pave the way for the creation of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens a little over 30 years ago, was honored on Sunday with a sculpture on the garden grounds.

The sculpture, three large white letter V’s behind an honorary plaque, were designed by Mark Shertzer to honor Vester’s contributions, which include being a member of the garden’s board of directors from the very beginning.

“(Vester) gets the credit for starting the Botanical Garden,” said Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Executive Director William Hollman. “It started many years ago when he was leading a Master Gardener class and the question came up about botanical gardens and it went from there.”

That question that came during the second annual Master Gardener program in 1989, as highlighted on the plaque honoring Vester. During that year’s program, which was in its second year after being established a year prior in Houston County by then County Extension Agent Vester, a question from student Betty Welden created the spark that resulted in the eventual creation of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

“Why don’t we have a botanical garden here?” said Welden, which prompted a response from Vester of, “Nobody has ever tried.” Welden replied, “Why don’t you?” and thus, the idea was born.

Through Vester’s work, which included using his contributions to local media to get volunteers to help him study the feasibility in forming a local botanical garden, eventually a search of a prospective location led to the eventual purchase by the Whiddon family of the then 48-acre soybean farmland that now is home to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

Through volunteer work spearheaded by Vester, the Rose Garden was developed on the ground and it grew to what it is today through all the hard work and dedication of those volunteers.

From a seed of an idea to the beautiful product it is now, Vester’s vision and untiring work is highlighted as the reason that led up to the current state of the gardens.

Vester’s contributions to the area didn’t stop at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, who began working for Houston County all the way back in 1966 and also was instrumental for his contributions to local media, such as his mentioned articles with the Dothan Eagle and his time as an agricultural contributor for WTVY for many years.

In February, WTVY News4 highlighted Vester during our “Celebrating Our People” segment during Black History Month. You can watch that video below.

