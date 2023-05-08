Troy professor working to create local archive database

The director of the Wiregrass Archives is on a mission to document Dothan.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Director of Wiregrass Archives and Troy University history professor Martin Olliff is hoping to create an easily accessible database for historical monuments and memorials in the city of Dothan.

Olliff presented the idea to the Houston County Commission in hopes that they could put him on to the right people to collect the history of over 170 monuments, memorials, and historical markers identified so far.

The database could not only benefit those looking into local history but city tourism as well.

There is no set timeline for the completion of this project.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times

Latest News

The Dothan Diamond Classic is over, but today everyone who participated in the tournament was a...
Dothan Diamond Classic presents checks to each team that played in the tournament
The Dothan Diamond Classic is over, but today everyone who participated in the tournament was a...
Dothan Diamond Classic check presentation
townes
Judge rejects stand-your-ground claim from suspected murderer
The man who helped pave the way for the creation of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens a little...
“V is for Vester”: Dothan Area Botanical Gardens honors man who paved the way for its creation
Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday about $68,000 are being awarded to three Wiregrass-area...
Ivey awards $68K to Wiregrass-area police departments