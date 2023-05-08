Troy professor working to create local archive database

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Director of Wiregrass Archives and Troy University history professor Martin Olliff is hoping to create an easily accessible database for historical monuments and memorials in the city of Dothan.

Olliff presented the idea to the Houston County Commission in hopes that they could put him on to the right people to collect the history of over 170 monuments, memorials, and historical markers identified so far.

The database could not only benefit those looking into local history but city tourism as well.

There is no set timeline for the completion of this project.

