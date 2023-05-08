Summer like pattern sticking around

SYNOPSIS - Starting the day off in the upper 60s, this is a sign of things to come this afternoon as we warm up into the middle to upper 80s for highs with the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some could have some gusty winds and small hail but overall will stay below severe limits. This pattern will be with us all week with the best chance of rain coming in on Wednesday and it starts to back off as we head towards the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry with temperatures right around 90 degrees.. summer isn’t far off.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, stray shower. Low near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 87°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 89° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

