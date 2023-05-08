Small Business Week focuses on locally owned firms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Small Business Week got off to a rousing start on Monday at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“(Small business) is the heartbeat of our community, and we are here to celebrate the things they do,” Chamber Executive Committee Chair Michelle Lewis said of the annual occasion.

The Chamber will name the Small Businessperson of the Year on Tuesday.

Those in contention for the prestigious honor are Robert Byrd, Sunset Memorial Park; Dave Guiler, Premier Entertainment Group’ Stephen Holland, Property Champions Real Estate; and Niki Pierce, Dothan Law Group/P5.

Their firms employ 25 or fewer people.

“We want our businesses to be as strong and vibrant as possible and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce provides opportunities to help them do that,” Lewis told News4.

