Seasonal Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Seasonal weather is on the way for this week with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s. We’ll see lower-end rain chances, with the probability of precipitation running in the 20-30% range. Look for somewhat humid air all week with dew point readings in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 85°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 86° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

