Seasonal Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Seasonal weather is on the way for this week with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s. We’ll see lower-end rain chances, with the probability of precipitation running in the 20-30% range. Look for somewhat humid air all week with dew point readings in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 85°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 86° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

