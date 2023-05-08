Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees

Birmingham Nursing Home Robbed
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an armed robbery occurred at Oak Knoll nursing home on Thursday, May 4.

Officials with Oak Knoll and NHS management tell WBRC that two former employees came in the early morning hours and held those on duty at gun point, while searching for narcotics.

“The robbers took the security keys for the medication cabinet from the nurse on duty, who is in charge of security for those medications,” Joe Perkins, spokesperson for NHS management said. “They took medications from the locked cabinet.”

Perkins said they’ve been told by Birmingham Police that nearly all of the narcotics have been recovered. He said no residents saw the robbery happen and no staff members were injured. He said they have camera systems, and security, but the former employee’s knew how to get the keys because they were familiar with the facility.

Officials with the Alabama Nursing Home Association said employees are trained for these types of situations.

“Staff are trained in nursing homes to respond to various situations,” John Matson with ANHA said. “You are certainly trained to respond to something such as a tornado, but you also train and have policies if there is something like this, criminal, that has happened.”

Matson said they are aware of the robbery and commend how the employees handled the situation.

“It is important that nursing home employees, when something like this does happen, that they remain alert and respond to that training and act appropriately,” Matson said. “We are glad to see that in this instance, it appears that they did so.”

Matson said every nursing home facility is equipped with security systems and procedures to stay safe.

“We realize that nursing homes care for a vulnerable population,” Matson said. “We also have a lot of staff members working inside nursing homes, so we want to do everything we can to protect both the residents and the staff members.”

Perkins said they are brining in counseling for all staff and residents.

Perkins said Oak Knoll’s security cameras have helped BPD arrest the two suspects, but we have not been able to confirm an arrest with police.

Please check back for more information as we gather additional details.

