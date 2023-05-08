News4 “Hometown Tour” heads over to Daleville

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Daleville Friday, May 12 as part of our third “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in Daleville.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

Third stop on News4's Hometown Tour 2023 is Daleville!

We look forward to highlighting what makes Daleville special, including live interviews and features on staple events in the town.

The tour continues on May 19 in Headland.

