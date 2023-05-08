Judge Bill Filmore withdraws from appeals court race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Circuit Judge William Filmore announced Monday that he has withdrawn as a candidate for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeal.

“The last several months have helped reinforce to me that I am currently serving right where the Lord wants me to be,” he said in a statement.

Filmore is the presiding judge in Dale and Geneva Counties and plans to seek reelection.

“I have decided to continue to honor my commitment to the people of the 33rd Judicial Circuit who have graciously elected me twice as Circuit Judge by continuing to do the best job I can,” he said.

